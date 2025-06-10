Austria: At least nine dead in school shooting, including suspect

A devastating school shooting in Graz, Austria, has left at least nine people dead, including the suspected gunman, in what officials are describing as a national tragedy.

The incident took place around 10:00 am at Dreierschützengasse High School, near the city’s central railway station.

Among the victims are seven students, one adult, and the attacker, who is believed to have been a current or former student. Authorities say he likely took his own life after carrying out the attack.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with police and the elite Cobra tactical unit securing the school. Injured students were triaged at Helmut List Halle, repurposed as a temporary emergency center.

Austria’s Interior Ministry and Graz Mayor Elke Kahr confirmed the death toll and expressed deep sorrow.

Chancellor Christian Stocker called the event a “national tragedy” and canceled all appointments, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mourned the loss, emphasizing that schools should remain places of “youth, hope, and the future.”

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to uncover the gunman’s motive and determine whether he acted alone.

The tragedy has shocked the Austrian public and prompted national mourning.



(BBC)