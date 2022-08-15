Charitable organization distributes N4m skills acquisition materials to women in Bauchi

Skills acquisition materials are worth a total of N4. 062m have been distributed to selected women groups in Bauchi state for poverty eradication, creation of employment opportunities and self-reliance by a charitable organization, Ajiya Adamu Skills Acquisition Centre.

The materials included 25 manual sewing machines, two industrial power sewing machines, standing fans, blackboards, generators and other skills demonstration materials, as well as some monetary palliatives to the centre’s 14 instructors to boost their morale.

The move was one of the measures at supporting the less-privileged students in pursuing brighter education for the socio-economic and political development of the society.

An official of the organization, Hon. Zakari Mohammed was speaking on Saturday during the distribution of the skills acquisition materials donated to the centre by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria as part of its philanthropic gesture for supporting the needy towards self-reliance.

Other materials donated to the centre, according to the official, are some furniture that included chairs and desks, and other skills acquisition demonstration materials for use by students during teaching and learning sessions.

Also included in the acquired materials are scissors, tables, chemicals, learning paper sheets, as well as other chemicals for making soap, perfumes, and other commodities.

Malam Zakari Mohammed revealed that the charitable organization has been renamed from Nura Manu Soro Foundation to Ajiya Adamu Skills Acquisition Centre to enable the centre to positively impact the knowledgeable skills of many women and children.

Malam Zakari Mohammed said that the renaming of the foundation becomes inevitable in order to remove all sentiment of political partisanship, having the initiator of the foundation, Nura Manu Soro a politician.

Zakari, popularly known as ‘Jikan Ma’aji’ further explained that though Nura Manu Soro is still a stakeholder in the programme, the renaming of the foundation is to broaden the scope of its vision and mission, with the centre currently having 300 learning students.

