Nigeria’s inflation rate soars to 19.6%, highest in 17 years

By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
The inflation rate in Nigeria spiked to 19.64 per cent in July 2022, the highest rate recorded in 17 years of the nation’s history.

The sharp increase was fuelled by the galloping price of food items as a result of hike in transportation fares and the disruptions of food supply chains due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Monday, indicates that the rise in July’s Headline inflation rate on a month-on-month basis shows a 1.817 per cent increase, higher than 18.62 per cent recorded in the previous month of June 2022.

The Headline inflation for July 2022 was 19.64 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was higher by 2.27 per cent points compared to the rate recorded in July 2021, which was 17.38 per cent.

This implies that the headline inflation rate increased in July 2022 when compared to the same month in the previous year, and increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

Details later…

