Chaos, suspension, cancellation, uncertainty characterise PDP primaries

Latest NewsTop News
By Paul Omorogbe
Chaos characterises PDP primary, 'impending' PDP implosion, 2023: Lobby for delegates intensifies in PDP, Brace up against rigging, We must mobilise Nigerians , Adelabu, Folarin’s statements, mere outbursts of power-thirsty politicians, N100m nomination forms: APC creating war chest from looted funds, PDP shifts NEC, Conduct primary in best interest, 16 governorship aspirants scale PDP screening in Rivers, Don't take workers’ calmness for weakness, PDP warns FG, PDP wins LG elections, imposition of candidates,Saki West PDP aspirants kick against consensus candidate, PDP aspirant rejects imposition, Strengthen your resolve , Presidential aspirants woo PDP NWC, BoT over ticket, PDP suspends 13 members, INEC rejects Kano PDP caretaker, orders party to revert to order by court, Ondo PDP vows, 2023: Ondo PDP Senatorial aspirants trade word over ticket, Be decorous in your campaigns, Delta PDP warns guber aspirants, INEC’s non-recognition confirms APC, Lagos PDP effectively playing, PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday, Oyo majority leader, We are yet to release election timetable, Electoral committee, Lagos PDP to finally, PDP Governors Forum begins projects comparative review in states, PDP postpones outstanding Lagos Congress, PDP extends tenure, Give up petroleum ministry, victory signals our triumph in 2023, Lagos PDP elders united, Imo has collapsed under Governor Uzodimma, disqualification of members ahead polls, Northern group tells PDP, PDP assigns Oyedokun, PDP condemns attack on party office, Atiku's property in Gombe, post-primary reconciliation committee, Dont be bad losers, PDP group wants presidential, Ekiti 2022: PDP youths seek amicable resolution to crisis, Osun screening of gubernatorial aspirants, Ekiti 2022: PDP crisis festers as aspirants protest over ward congress, PDP schedules North-West zonal congress for Feb 12, PDP summons Osun stakeholders to crucial meeting, We have not zoned, 2023: Nigerians’ll reject Buhari’s preferred candidate, We have petitioned EFCC, Be more concerned, PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA Kwara PDP expels members over alleged anti-party offences, We won’t impose anything, PDP aspirants meet for peace talks , We did not collect, hike will double all vices , Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West, 2023: Lagos PDP should field Ikorodu indigene to secure victory over APC in Reps poll- Aspirant

THE primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats held across the country with candidates emerging amid uncertainty, chaos, suspension, cancellation though it was smoothly conducted in some venues. 

In Imo, legal advisor of the party, Mr Kessinger Ikeokwu, announced an indefinite suspension of its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives over what he described as an unreconciled delegates list. 

A statement by Ikeokwu on Sunday said the non-conduct of the primaries was due to confusion caused by the National Assembly where over 80 per cent of delegates ordinarily meant to vote at the primaries had been excluded in complying to Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act. Parallel primaries were held in Edo State with former Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Kabiru Adjoto, declared the winner in Akoko Edo Federal Constituency. 

The incumbent Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun also won for the Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency while the daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, Omosede, emerged victorious for Ovia federal constituency. 

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, emerged candidate of the party to contest the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency election in 2023. 

However, a third-term member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Ossai N. Ossai, lost his bid to clinch the ticket of the PDP. 


The primaries for Ibadan North-East/South-East federal constituency, Ibadan South-East 1 and South-East 2 state constituencies in Oyo State were characterised by chaos, sounds of gunshots with three aspirants for the federal constituency seat, Adesina Abidikugu, Deji Aboderin and Niyi Aborishade chased out of the venue upon the arrival of some party leaders. 

Speaking at Adekile Goodwill Grammar school, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oluwatomisin Agnes, ruled that nothing democratic happened in the constituency. 

He added that the rancour occurred because some people were trying to resist the apparent plan of some leaders of the party to intimidate and impose certain aspirants on the constituency. 

The incumbent member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Assembly, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, on Saturday defeated his only rival and chairman of Warri North Local Government Area, Smart Asekutu by 96 votes to 06 to emerge victorious. 

Uncertainty trailed the primaries held in Lagos State for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives seats as it was characterised by issues of conflicting venues, late cum non-arrival of electoral umpires. 

The Lagos State chapter of the PDP, led by its chairman, Mr Philips Aivoji, called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to cancel the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries for the state, positing that the ad hoc delegates’ lists brought by the electoral committee for both primaries were compromised. 

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly primary elections across Osun State were on Sunday characterised by irregularities in some local government areas of the state while some delegates were said to be  abducted but released after the exercise. 

Investigations revealed that many of the delegates said not to be cooperating with some power members in the party were fenced out from participating in the election. As a result of this, many members of the party called for the cancellation of the exercise which they described as fraudulent, undemocratic. 

For instance, an aspirant contesting for Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, Hon Seyi Bamidele, who condemned the exercise said to be marred with irregularities, described it as charade. 

He explained that “some delegates were abducted in Oke Ila during the primary for Ifedayo State Constituency but were later released after the excercise has been concluded. 

“The whole exercise has been marred with anomalies. Some delegates that were to vote in the House of Assembly primary for an aspirant for Ifedayo State Constituency PDP ticket held at Iya ni o se Hall, Oke Ila were abducted. They were later released after the exercise had been completed. 

“As of 7:20pm in Ila town hall, Ila-Orangun where primary for Ila Federal Constituency will hold, no material nor officials that would conduct the exercise is at the venue. If people could be abducted during the day, a worse thing may happen under the cover of the night. At the appropriate time, we will make a decision.” 

At the Secretariat of the party in Osogbo, election materials did not arrive while officials to preside over the exercise were not also seen despite several hours spent in the office by our reporter till around the evening of the day. 

However, in some local governments, orderliness was followed and the exercise went on peacefully as materials and those to conduct the exercise distributed the election items at the appropriate time while in other areas. 

House of Assembly primaries were concluded before 6:30 p.m. while those of House of Representatives primaries took place after 7pm there.

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

Governor Zulum to Jack Rich: Borno delegates won’t disappoint you

Latest News

Rising cost of vehicles: Nigerian dealers turn to accidented cars for profit

Latest News

Deborah: Those killing Christians are pushing us to the wall —RCCG National Overseer

Latest News

Soludo places N10m bounty on killers of Anambra lawmaker

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More