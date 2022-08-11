Change in weather doesn’t have to make you sick — Experts

In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts say that the body’s resistance to germs may be weakened as it struggles to maintain its temperature balance and changing weather can place a strain on the immune system and make it more susceptible to infections, particularly now a persistent colder weather.

A post that went viral has attributed the persistent cold to what is called the aphelion phenomenon. In fact, it is reported to be colder than the previous cold season, with an attendant increase in cases of flu, cough and shortness of breath.

Although anyone can get a cold, and most people will experience many colds in their lifetime, some factors like the cold season can increase the risk of getting sick.

One may feel irritable, lose appetite or be unusually tired. But colder temperatures may make individuals likely to get sick; it is not just because the weather is cooler; viruses can live longer in colder temperatures.

Dr Chiaka Irabor, a family medicine physician at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said the constant colder temperatures that many assume to be a challenge to their health, is in fact ideal because the ideal room temperature is about 25°C and individuals can work more at cooler temperatures without sweating or getting tired easily.

She stated that cold temperature may be relative, depending on an individual’s geographical location, body fat and mode of dressing.

“When you wear clothes that don’t need you to lose heat, you feel cold because the weather does not require you to lose heat. So, it is a question of dressing appropriately. Even sitting in one place and wearing something thick is not going to make you hot. What creates heat is activity,” she stated.

Dr Irabor said although viruses can live longer in colder temperatures, individuals only contract them when they congregate indoors in poorly ventilated rooms or rooms with windows closed because individuals don’t want to get cold due to cold weather.

“If someone comes into such a room and sneezes or coughs, all the expelled germs will remain hanging in the air. That is what makes people fall sick; not that the weather is cold at this particular time. Poor ventilation is an issue because they are closing everywhere, thereby increasing contact with disease-causing germs and infecting more people,” she added.

When a virus first comes in contact with the body — specifically, the nose or throat — it multiplies to cause an infection. When the body temperature drops, as it does in cold weather, viruses have an easier time multiplying.

Rhinoviruses, influenza and other cold viruses can survive up to 7 days on indoor surfaces, countertops, or doorknobs. Flu viruses generally can only survive for about 24 hours. All viruses thrive better on hard surfaces — metal or plastic — than on soft fabrics.

A 2015 study suggests that the cells in your airways have a decreased immune response to rhinovirus in colder temperatures. Rhinoviruses also may replicate more efficiently at temperatures lower than 37°C. As the temperature inside the nasal cavity is approximately 33°C in cold weather, it creates an ideal breeding ground for rhinoviruses.





For individuals that are not dressed appropriately for the current outside temperature, it can cause them to either overheat or become cold. When this happens, their immune system can be triggered, causing upper respiratory infections.

Coupled with this, she stated that colder weather may also reduce the immune response and make it harder for the body to fight off germs blunting the immune response, thereby increasing the chance that of an individual getting sick.

Dr Irabor said rather than focusing on the colder temperatures, individuals should pay attention to eating balanced diet, including plenty of fruits and vegetables, maintaining good ventilation, dressing appropriately for the weather and avoiding contact with people who have cold.

According to her, given the possibility of deficiencies in minerals and vitamins because of the poor storage in the body, multivitamin supplements may also be taken especially by individuals older than 50 years to help ensure body repairs.

Dr Taiwo Soyinka also, a family physician at the UCH, Ibadan, said many people are aware that changes in weather can lead to a general feeling of sickness and these symptoms they experience are associated with the changes in atmospheric pressure and humidity due to abrupt changes in weather.

According to Dr Soyinka, a decrease in humidity resulting from a cold temperature can lead to a higher risk of cold infection, including cold, flu and catarrh.

She added: “Even, we are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 cases. Already, we are talking about another wave of COVID-19 coming up. Transmission of aerosol is higher during this period than the rainy season.”

However, Dr Soyinka said aside from infections, aching muscles and joints tend to be higher in older populations during cold weather and they are usually advised to keep warm by staying more indoors, dressing appropriately for cold weather, maintaining good environmental and personal hygiene, practising good cough etiquette, and reducing exposure to the cold.

Given that influenza viruses, which cause the flu, may also survive and spread more easily in cold and dry weather, she said elderly people, children and individuals with weakened immune systems are susceptible to organisms that can predispose them to pneumonia, and need to take a flu vaccine.

As the seasons change, when people become ill, there can be many reasons that have caused it. Also, certain conditions can be a direct result of the weather changing. When cold air arrives, it can cause seasonal asthma or bronchitis. If this happens, individuals should be prepared to use their inhalers to prevent it from worsening. When left unchecked, it could lead to chronic or severe coughing episodes.

A common migraine trigger can be from weather changing from cold to hot temperatures. Therefore, migraine sufferers are also recommended to keep body temperatures as consistent as possible. If going out, wearing light layers and avoiding direct sunlight is important.

When transitioning from warm to colder months, heart problems may occur. This is because blood vessels become narrower, thereby restricting the blood flow. As a result, people at an increased risk of heart attacks or other heart problems must avoid physical activities outside in cold temperatures.

Many people are aware that changes in weather can lead to a general feeling of sickness. Some people are known to experience a headache or feel dizzy when a tornado or a hurricane is approaching. Others may feel nauseated or have ringing in the ears.

However, these symptoms only tell how the body interprets the significant changes in weather. So, being preemptive before any possible change in weather is important to stay healthy.