Parents in Anambra lament lack of security personnel, social amenities in rural schools

Following the activities of gunmen ravaging the South Eastern region of Nigeria, some parents in Akamili-Umudim in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, have decried lack of security presence and social amenities in the public and private schools in the area.

They said that the situation is also applicable to some other rural communities across the state.

Some of the parents told Nigerian Tribune, during the Friend of Friends Schools’ 27th graduation ceremony/21st passing-out ceremony of the Class of 2022, held on the school premises at Akamili-Umudim, Nnewi, on Sunday, that pupils in the rural areas lacked the social amenities that would have made them to have a sense of belonging like their counterparts in urban areas.

They listed lack of electricity; security personnel, toilet and games facilities as well as poor road network in the rural schools as part of the things that encouraged rural-uban migration.

They lamented that the situation had adversely affected teaching and learning, while calling on the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to give proper attention to the schools in the rural communities.

They equally called on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District and the member representing Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azogbogu, to assist as well.

The concerned parents also called on spirited individuals and NGOs to assist the state government to provide infrastructure in schools located in the rural communities.

According to them, some schools in the rural areas of the state were dilapidated and lacked basic necessities including sporting facilities.

“Friend of Friends Schools have been in existence for the past 29 years without a access road, constant electricity supply and security.

“The major need of this school now is deployment of security personnel, especially, in the most affected and targeted local government areas. The government should deploy Soladoye security personnel to all the schools in rural areas and it should also look at the area of community sport development where young talents are easily discovered,” they added.

The proprietor of the schools, Mr Okeke-Enyobi Caleb Festus, in his remarks during the ceremony, urged the graduating students to aspire to occupy enviable positions in life, assuring that he would do his best possible to ensure that the standard of education in the school is sustained.

He appealed to the government, groups and well-to-do individuals in the society to come to the aid of the Friend of Friends Schools, by awarding scholarships of any kind to indigent but brilliant students in the school.