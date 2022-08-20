CG, NIS presents N4m cash assistance to families of slain officer, two others in Jigawa

The Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Idris Isa Jere has presented the N4 million assistance to the family of the service’s deceased office who was killed by a suspected bandit in Jigawa state.

Speaking to newsmen in Dutse the NIS state command headquarters, the comptroller general said he was in the state personally to condole the family of Muhammad Abdullahi who died and two other officers sustained injuries during an encounter with unknown gunmen along Maigatari Gaaladi road less than 3/kilometer to Nigeria and Niger border.

Mr Idris Isa Jere said the two injured were also beneficiaries of the cash assistance, adding that NIS is proud of the sacrifice made by Muhammad Abdul the two injured officers and other members of the patrol team.

According to him, I’m, therefore, in Jigawa to appreciate and honour his gallantry, sacrifice and commitment to the safety and protection of our national territorial integrity. Abdullahi Mohammed remains one of our finest gentlemen, a hero and a great patriot. I assure his immediate family that their dear son has not died in vain. On behalf of my Officers and Men, we wish him eternal rest”.

He added that”I also visit two of his colleagues who sustained some injuries during the attack. They are currently responding well to treatment in a medical facility here in Jigawa State. It is important that I state that on the assumption of Office, I made staff welfare a critical component of my agenda”.

This is to ensure that our Officers and Men are accorded decent consideration, dignity and honour in national service. I am committed to this cause and shall continue to assure that we take good interest and care in matters to this cause shall continue to assure that we take good interests and care in matters that affect all members of our workforce.

He maintained that it is the duty of the Immigration Service to dependent the territorial broader of the country and ensure no miscreants, criminals or unlawful items are allowed to come into the country, so whoever died or was injured in the courses of such duty he did not die in vain.

Mr Jere expressed his happiness on how the two injured officers Abba Musa Kiyawa (DSI) and Zubairu Garba (AII)”.are responding to treatment, and assured the commitment of his organization on the security and welfare of its men.

He however revealed that to ensure maximum security of the Nigerian border the Immigration Service will soon commence e-border patrol.

The CG added that the federal government has approved for the redeployment of CCTV Cameras, Drones and other electoral gadgets for the surveillance of the country’s borders.

Mr Isa Jere noted that the operation of e-border patrol is money demanding he then called on the federal government to increase their annual budgetary allocation to enable them to discharge their duty effectively

He however appealed to state governments to complement the effort of the federal government in the provision of patrol vehicles and other logistic support to them describing the security as a collective responsibility upon all three tears of government and the general public.

