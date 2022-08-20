Gbajabiamila assures on enactment of people-oriented laws

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila pledged the 9th Assembly’s resolve toward the enactment of developmental and people-oriented laws for national development.

Hon. Gbajabiamila gave the assurance in Abuja while receiving the 2022 Democracy Heroes Awards Africa conferred on him alongside Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

The Speaker who was represented by Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim dedicated the award to the 9th House of Representatives which has passed groundbreaking legislations such as the Petroleum Industry Act and the Electoral Act, 2022.

He said: “On behalf of my leader, we say thank you very much, the organisers of this great event for honouring not only him, the right honourable speaker but indeed the House of Representatives.

“We hold this award in high esteem and it will further embolden us to do more. Under our able leadership, there are a lot of legislative landmarks as you know, ranging from the Electoral Act to the passage of the great Petrolueam Industry Act.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who was part of the delegation that represented the Speaker also reiterated the commitment of the parliament to providing legislative interventions for the progress, unity and prosperity of the country.

On his part, Governor Bello who bagged the Democracy Man of the Year Award said

if the administration of the local government is being operated as it should, there will be less pressure on the state capital, hence government would be closer to the people.

“I want to advise anyone who will find himself in the position of a governor to please allow democratic principles to guide us on how we run the affairs of government. I thank the organisers for this,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Ogbeni Aregbesola who got the Best Minister of the Year award said democracy thrives on the rule of law and any democratic government that does not recognise, appreciate and ensure the rule of law, is a failed democracy.

According to him, “democracy in its real definition is the application of the rule of law, it is about the rule of law and that will lead to development.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Gbajabiamila assures on enactment of people-oriented laws