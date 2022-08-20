Kogi CP decorates 26 newly promoted officers

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka has decorated 26 newly promoted Senior Police Officers at the M.M. Katsina Conference Hall, State Headquarters, Lokoja.

The decoration ceremony is subsequent to the promotion of 1939 Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

The ceremony was attended by former Commissioner of Police , Kogi State Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu (rtd) who congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation. He advised the officers to make more friends and minimize enemies while carrying out their duties.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Egbuka while congratulating the officers for their well-deserved promotion, charged them to leave a life of discipline, professionalism and integrity.

He added that any officer that desires to go high must cultivate the attitude of discipline, nothing that their attitudes is a reflection of what Police is all about.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He further stated that even the least police officer know that discipline is the bedrock on which the Force is built. That means is foundational.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Usman Baba for recommending officers of the command to be part of the beneficiaries.

He congratulated the newly promoted officers and wish them well in their new task.


Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, SP Eneka Ugwuoke thanked the IGP and the force management team for finding them worthy of the elevation to the new rank.

He further appreciated the CP and the management team for finding time out of their tight schedules to decorate them.

He promised that they will make use of the added responsibility to discharge their duties professionally to make Kogi safe and Nigeria in general.

The newly promoted officers include SP Obafemi Ojo, Commander Quick Response Unit; SP Yusuf Isa, O/C Confidential; Esinulo Cletus, DPO Gegu; Sani Yahaya, DPO Ibaji; Sule Musa, DPO Ajaokuta; Alozie Chukwuemeka, DPO Ayetoro; Orimolade Akinwumi, DPO Iyara; Ovanja Yakubu, DPO Okehi and Felix Adjarho, DPO Itakpe.

Others are Eneka Ugwuoke DCO Adogo, Emmanuel Odai Unit Commander 37 PMF, Akinwumi Adeniran Unit Commander 37 PMF, Ibe Chidebere Nwadoika Unit Commander 37 PMF, Yakubu Abu O/C Anti-Cultism, Aye Enejo DCO ‘C’ Division, Salisu Ahmed ACO Koton-karfe, Samade Ladi Medical, Diribe Victor DCO Ifeo-Olukotun, Agbo Emmanuel Obajana, Layi Labija Ayetoro, Yakubu Bitrus Idah Area Command, Samuel Oye Medical and Yamang Swanta Idah.

You might also like
Latest News

Construct Cheledi-Dukku road to ease  transportation problems, cart pushers in Kirfi…

Latest News

CONUA seeks registration, liberalisation of academic unions

Latest News

2023: UN Women Peace and Security stresses need for women’s protection for…

Latest News

2023: Lagos APC holds general assembly, rally support for Tinubu, Sanwo-olu, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More