Kogi CP decorates 26 newly promoted officers

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka has decorated 26 newly promoted Senior Police Officers at the M.M. Katsina Conference Hall, State Headquarters, Lokoja.

The decoration ceremony is subsequent to the promotion of 1939 Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

The ceremony was attended by former Commissioner of Police , Kogi State Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu (rtd) who congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation. He advised the officers to make more friends and minimize enemies while carrying out their duties.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Egbuka while congratulating the officers for their well-deserved promotion, charged them to leave a life of discipline, professionalism and integrity.

He added that any officer that desires to go high must cultivate the attitude of discipline, nothing that their attitudes is a reflection of what Police is all about.

He further stated that even the least police officer know that discipline is the bedrock on which the Force is built. That means is foundational.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Usman Baba for recommending officers of the command to be part of the beneficiaries.

He congratulated the newly promoted officers and wish them well in their new task.





Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, SP Eneka Ugwuoke thanked the IGP and the force management team for finding them worthy of the elevation to the new rank.

He further appreciated the CP and the management team for finding time out of their tight schedules to decorate them.

He promised that they will make use of the added responsibility to discharge their duties professionally to make Kogi safe and Nigeria in general.

The newly promoted officers include SP Obafemi Ojo, Commander Quick Response Unit; SP Yusuf Isa, O/C Confidential; Esinulo Cletus, DPO Gegu; Sani Yahaya, DPO Ibaji; Sule Musa, DPO Ajaokuta; Alozie Chukwuemeka, DPO Ayetoro; Orimolade Akinwumi, DPO Iyara; Ovanja Yakubu, DPO Okehi and Felix Adjarho, DPO Itakpe.

Others are Eneka Ugwuoke DCO Adogo, Emmanuel Odai Unit Commander 37 PMF, Akinwumi Adeniran Unit Commander 37 PMF, Ibe Chidebere Nwadoika Unit Commander 37 PMF, Yakubu Abu O/C Anti-Cultism, Aye Enejo DCO ‘C’ Division, Salisu Ahmed ACO Koton-karfe, Samade Ladi Medical, Diribe Victor DCO Ifeo-Olukotun, Agbo Emmanuel Obajana, Layi Labija Ayetoro, Yakubu Bitrus Idah Area Command, Samuel Oye Medical and Yamang Swanta Idah.