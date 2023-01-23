CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Robben, Ara, other January 23rd Celebs

ARALOLA OLAMUYIWA

Aralola Olamuyiwa was born in 1975 and is commonly known by her stage name Ara.

She is a female singer, entertainer and talking drummer.

She is widely travelled and is considered one of the best female drummers in Africa.

In a career spanning four decades, she has collaborated with 2face Idibia for the remake of Ebenezer Obey’s classic “Olomi”

She came to the limelight in 2000 with her first video titled ‘Which one you dey” recorded by Ebenezer studio between 1998 and 1999.

She has also performed for the Queen of England, Bill Clinton, Olusegun Obasanjo, Black Mayors Caucus in America, Evander Holyfield, Wesley Snipes and Broadway executives.

ARJEN ROBBEN

Arjen Robben was born on 23rd January 1984 and is a Dutch former professional footballer who played as a winger.





He was known for his dribbling skills, speed, ball control and long-range shots and is often regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

He has played for clubs like Groningen, PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

On 15 July 2021, Robben announced his retirement from professional football.

JOSKO GVARDIOL

Joško Gvardiol was born in 2002 and he is a Croatian professional footballer who plays as a defender for the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and the Croatia national team.

He earned his first call-up to Croatia’s national under-21 team in October 2019, at the age of 17 in Under-21 Euro 2021 qualifiers against Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

At the age of 19 years, 4 months and 21 days, he became the youngest ever player to play for Croatia at a major tournament.

He went on to start all of Croatia’s games at the tournament and scored his debut goal for Croatia in a 3–0 World Cup qualifying victory over Cyprus.

He received praise for his defensive performance in the tournament.

At the age of 20 years, 10 months and 24 days, he became the youngest-ever player to score for Croatia at a major tournament.

