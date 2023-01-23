Nigerian Leaders are not godly – Rector Archbishop Vining College

The Rector of the Archbishop Vining College of Theology, Akure, Ven. Moses Adetumbi, on Monday, said many Nigerian leaders do not have fear of God, which is manifesting in their leadership as well as in their followership.

Adetumbi who stated this during a press conference to herald the 106th anniversary of the College slated for this week, identified ungodly leadership as the bane of Nigeria’s socio-political development.

He frowned over the attitude of some leaders despite all preaching and warning from clerics but said quality leadership was, unfortunately, lagging behind.

According to him, when the righteous increase, the people rejoice, but when the wicked rule, the people groan, and lamented over the sufferings of Nigerians saying the political class and some church leadership have taken advantage of it to oppress ordinary citizens.

He charged politicians aspiring for elective positions in the country to always be honest and have the fear of God so that God can help them translate their programmes into reality for the benefit of citizens.

“We are not Godly in this country, no matter how factual and fearless a preacher maybe if those you preaching to are hardened in their mind, there’s going to be no result.

“Our leaders listen to sermons, but when they leave the church, they forget everything, they don’t go to politics with Christ and fear God.

“Many of them when they are seeking political office, you see them often asking for prayers but let them get to that position they turn themselves to something else to see. But when they don’t open their doors for you how do you checkmate them

“The church too contributed to this, we celebrate them. Where are the preachers today like Prophet Elijah, like Baba Bolanle Gbonigi, who will not fear anyone but speak the truth.

They do all sorts of things deliberately because they don’t fear GodThey will say one thing and do the opposite.





“They tell lies; deceive people and do all kinds of things because they don’t fear God. All we need is fearless leaders and Godly people and i know we will get there one day”

“The message of the church is that those who want to rule should have the fear of God and be honest. Once they do this, you will see that God Almighty will help them”

Listing programme to celebrate the anniversary, Adetumbi said a lecture with the title “Theology Education Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” will be delivered by Rev Canon Dr. Bamidele Osunyomi.

He said the Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria ANN Plc), publishers of the Tribune titles, Dr (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, will be awarded with the award of Support Fellowship of Academy of Theology by the college.

He said the award would be conferred on Awolowo Dosunmu because of her track records, spiritual and physical contributions to the growth of Anglican Church.

He listed other awardees to include, Prof. Jerry Gana, Mrs. Tosin Dokpesi, Kolade Otitoju, Festus Ajayi and Bamidele Osunyomi among others.