Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Aka CDQ is currently hospitalised.

He shared a video of himself in the intensive care unit in an unknown hospital.

In his video, he was feeling grateful to God for sparing his life this morning, as he has never felt this helpless in his life.

He captioned the video “Alhamdulilah. I bless God for reviving me. I’ve never felt helpless in my life. Can’t thank you enough oluwa. I thought awo loo like that this morning ni.”