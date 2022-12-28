Oyo gets new NYSC Coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Mr. Odoba Abel Oche as the new NYSC State Coordinator for Oyo.

The Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations Unit(PPRU), NYSC Oyo, Mrs. Christy Olatoye, made this known in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Monday in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the statement, Odoba who hails from Nasarawa state becomes the 21st coordinator in the state, replacing Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe.

“It is my pleasure to inform the general public that a new Coordinator has been appointed for the NYSC Oyo State after the deployment of the former Mrs.Grace Ogbuogebe.

“The new State Coordinator who assumed office today 28th December 2022 was deployed from Kaduna State where he held the office of a State Coordinator before being posted to Oyo State.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed state coordinator has pledged to build on the achievements made by his predecessor while in office.

He stated this during the handing-over ceremony from the erstwhile State Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe.

The state coordinator commended Ogbuogebe on her accomplishments, particularly on the building of the 800-seater ultra-modern hall which was recently Commissioned by the Acting Director General of the NYSC, Mrs. Christy Ifenyinwa Uba.

Furthermore, he appealed for the collective support and cooperation from the members of staff to succeed in effective service delivery, enhancement of the staff welfare and well-being of corps members.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe said “change is inevitable, and I am glad that a capable hand is taking over.”

She enjoined the management and staff to accord her successor unalloyed support and cooperation.

She expressed optimism in the ability of the new coordinator to take the scheme to greater heights.

Meanwhile, some members of staff eulogized Ogbuogebe, describing her as an administrator per excellence.

