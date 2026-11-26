The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that it is targeting single-digit inflation in 2027.

While answering questions at the just-concluded Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, emphasised that the Bank was working tirelessly to ensure that inflation continued to decline.

He explained that “it is important to us to ensure that we are able to bring down inflation to a level that is consistent with our policy outlook and makes sense for all Nigerians. That is a promise we have made.

“Our goal is single-digit inflation, and we will not stop until we get there. We will continue to ensure that we do everything possible to move inflation to single digits”.

The Apex Bank said headline inflation (year-on-year) declined further to 14.06 per cent in October 2026, from 14.63 per cent in September, driven by both food and core components.

“Core inflation eased further to 10.78 per cent in October 2026, from 12.95 per cent in September, driven mainly by housing, education services, and insurance and financial services.

“This reflects the impact of the restrictive monetary policy stance and sustained stability in the foreign exchange market. Similarly, food inflation declined to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent, as prices of processed food and farm produce moderated, following the commencement of the harvest season.”

Cardoso stated that the Central Bank’s strategic plan for the upcoming year would focus on policy consistency and economic stability. He said the primary objective remained achieving single-digit inflation to support a sustainable economic outlook for all Nigerians.

He also highlighted the importance of consistency, saying the Bank aimed to provide a predictable environment where stakeholders could plan effectively, which he described as a critical component of financial stability.

On buffer management, the Governor said that following a significant increase in financial system buffers, the Bank would focus on maintaining or improving these levels to ensure long-term sustainability.

“We have gone through a very, very major process of significantly increasing buffers of our financial system, and those buffers, quite frankly, is one thing, and the other, obviously, is to ensure that those buffers remain or they improve. And again, that is where the role of the Central Bank in terms of ensuring that we keep the banks steady and in a direction that is clearly sustainable.”

The Governor noted that monetary transmission remained a key area of ongoing work, involving the management of monetary transmission and policy calibration. He added that these processes were continuous and would involve reacting or recalibrating as specific milestones were reached.

He also highlighted the importance of stronger coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, pointing to the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fiscal authorities and the MoU with the NMPC. He said stakeholders should expect frequent updates on the outcomes of collaborative efforts between the CBN and other monetary authorities throughout the next year.

Cardoso reiterated that the primary goal for the upcoming year was to maintain policy consistency, allowing stakeholders to predict and plan effectively.

He reaffirmed that policy consistency was viewed as a critical driver of economic stability, benefiting both those planning for the future and current investors.

“The Central Bank’s core mandate remains price stability through consistent policy direction.

“Much of what we do is not a one-stop shop; it is continuous, and a number of things are work in progress. As and when we get to those particular points, we will react, calibrate, or recalibrate as the case may be,” he assured.