In the October 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ekiti State maintained its position among the states with the lowest food inflation rates in the country.

The report, released earlier in the week, identified 12 states with the highest food inflation rates in the country, with Ondo State recording the highest at 31.7 per cent, followed by Lagos State at 31.4 per cent.

Yobe State occupied the 12th position among the states with the highest food inflation rates, recording 22.3 per cent.

Ekiti State has consistently remained outside the list of states with the highest food inflation rates for over a year, a development attributed to the impact of sustained investments in agriculture and food security by the Biodun Oyebanji administration.

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, attributed the state’s relatively low food inflation to the administration’s deliberate efforts to expand agricultural production and encourage more people, particularly youths, to embrace farming through various incentives and support programmes.

Boluwade highlighted some of the administration’s interventions in the agricultural sector, including free land clearing, agricultural extension services, the provision of high-yielding seedlings, tractorisation support and initiatives to promote youth participation in agriculture.

He also identified enhanced security around farmlands and the establishment of Ilu Eye Aggregation Limited as other key interventions aimed at strengthening food production and distribution.

Ilu Eye Aggregation Limited, he explained, purchases agricultural produce directly from farmers and makes it available to residents through the Onje Ekiti retail outlets, thereby helping to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers while improving access to food.

He added that the second-term administration of the governor was focused on consolidating the achievements made in the previous four years and ensuring that food was available to citizens at affordable prices.