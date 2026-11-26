A suspected armed robber, 19-year-old Warris Kazeem, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command in the Mile 2 area of the state.

The police also recovered a locally made pistol from the teenager, who was allegedly among the armed robbers terrorising the Alaba Suru, Surulere and Orile areas of Lagos State.

The Command’s image maker, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the arrest in a statement she signed on Thursday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The Lagos police spokesperson said, “In its sustained efforts to prevent and detect crime, maintain public safety, and protect lives and property in line with its statutory mandate under Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, the Lagos State Police Command has recorded another operational success with the arrest of a suspected armed robber and the recovery of a locally made pistol.”

According to Adebisi, “During an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation within the Mile 2 area, operatives of the Command arrested one Warris Kareem, ‘m’, aged 19, and recovered a locally made pistol from him.”

She stressed that “preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly participated in robbery operations targeting members of the public around the Alaba Suru and Orile axis, alongside other members of his criminal syndicate.”

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson also said, “The suspect is currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven and proactive policing strategies to rid the state of criminal elements.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to the police through any of the command’s emergency lines.

The police assured residents that the command would continue to deploy necessary operational measures to safeguard lives and property and ensure that Lagos State does not become a safe haven for criminal elements.