CBN disburses N4bn for rice production in Jigawa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it disbursed about N4 billion to rice farmers under anchor borrower programme in Jigawa State in the last six years.

This was disclosed by the CBN programme Coordinator in Dutse office, Alhaji Abdu Amadu, in his speech delivered while flagging-up the distribution of 2021 dry season rice farming materials in Dutse the capital city, said the anchor borrower program was introduced by the apex bank in 2015 with a view to support peasant farmers in the country.

Alhaji Abdu Amadu explained that in the last two years, Jigawa State government has refunded over 700 million naira to the bank following the supply of substandard wheat seeds to farmers under anchor borrowers program.

He, therefore, called on the state ministries and agencies and other stakeholders to cooperate with the bank on loan recovery.

Also speaking the Chairman of rice farmers association of Nigeria represented by Mallam Muhammad Auwal said that rice farmers have expressed their gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari, Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa States for their contribution and support to improve farming activities in the country.

He said that with the introduction of anchor borrowers and cluster farming the association had over one hundred thousand members in the state.

In his speech, Governor Badaru Abubakar, has advised people in the state to embrace farming activities to ensure food security and economic well being.

He said the present administration has introduced a number of initiatives to improve yields and provide farmers with new farming techniques.

