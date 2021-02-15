Senate President congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as WTO DG

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Lawan in a statement attributed the emergence of erstwhile finance minister to the “the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari which, no doubt, contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Dr Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

“I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.

“With her latest feat, the former Nigerian minister of finance and managing director of the World Bank has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere.”

The senate president advised the new DG to deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

Lawan said, “her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies across the world.”

He prayed to Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.

