Gbajabiamila congratulates Okonjo-Iweala on emergence as WTO DG

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Lanre Lasisi.

According to the statement, Gbajabiamila said that Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous confirmation by the General Council of the WTO to head the body was a testament to her years of experience in the financial sector both at home and abroad.

The speaker noted that the former two-time finance minister of Nigeria “comes to office with a wealth of experience that spans several decades, saying her track record speaks volumes.”

He said with her pedigree, he believed that she would take the World Trade Organization to enviable heights during her term as the DG.

Gbajabiamila, who was elated by the news of Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence, said that her confirmation “has once again proved that Nigeria has experts that can compete favourably both at home and abroad.”

He said as the first female and first African to head the WTO, the former finance minister and an ex-World Bank Director comes to the office at the right time.

While calling on the new WTO DG to make Nigeria and Africa proud, Gbajabiamila wished her a successful tenure in office.

