Latest News

CBN debunks report on BDC recapitalisation deadline

Chima Titus
CBN debunks BDC recapitalisation, Treasury Bills CBN retains benchmark , CBN to maintain cautious policy CBN warns public against fake agents

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked a circulating news story suggesting that it has extended the deadline for the recapitalisation of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to December 31, 2025.

The CBN, through its Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, described the information as false and misleading, stating that it should be disregarded.

According to her, the Bank has not granted any such extension beyond the previously communicated deadline of June 3, 2025.

ALSO READ: Ponzi: CBEX remains banned in Nigeria, SEC warns investors

She consequently urged the general public, journalists, media platforms, and all stakeholders to consistently verify information directly from official CBN sources, such as the Bank’s website and authorised communication channels, before publishing or sharing news about the Bank and its regulatory directives.

“The CBN remains committed to ensuring transparency, stability, and compliance in the foreign exchange market and will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders in accordance with its statutory mandate,” Sidi Ali noted.

As part of the revised framework introduced in February 2024, BDCs are required to meet new minimum capital requirements: ₦2 billion for Tier-1 and ₦500 million for Tier-2 operators.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CBEX remains banned, CBEX logo Ponzi: CBEX remains banned in Nigeria, SEC warns investors
Next Article Edo chieftain house demolition, APC govt PDP Senate caucus on coalition, fresh blood into BoT Adeleke’s prospects in 2026 PDP has lost taste, Ondo PDP to Aiyedatiwa, Delta defections PDP PDP threatens legal action over alleged planned demolition of chieftains’ houses in Edo

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×