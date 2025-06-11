PDP threatens legal action over alleged planned demolition of chieftains’ houses in Edo

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against an alleged plan by the state government to demolish the residential buildings of two of its chieftains over claims of their involvement in secret cult-related activities in Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the affected individuals are former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and current member representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, Hon Marcus Onobun, and the embattled Chairman of Esan West Local Government Council, Hon Collins Aigbogun.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, the state government allegedly marked Onobun’s house in Iruekpen for possible demolition over alleged links to cult-related activities.

Sources claimed that some hoodlums, suspected to be members of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity, were seen regrouping at Onobun’s residence on Monday. However, the federal lawmaker immediately denied the allegation, stating it was a calculated attempt to tarnish his reputation and pressure him into joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), having been elected on the platform of the PDP.

Residents of Iruekpen confirmed that Onobun’s house was marked on Tuesday morning with the inscription “X ESDBCA,10/6/25” written on the perimeter fence by government officials.

Reacting on Wednesday via a press statement, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, described the alleged move by the government as unwarranted and politically motivated.

He accused the state government of perpetuating oppression and intimidation to stifle opposition voices, stressing that governance in Nigeria must be guided by law, not executive overreach.

“This time, it is Hon. Marcus Onobun, the member representing Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Hon. Collins Aigbogun, Esan West Local Government Council Chairman who are being jolted with the marking of their property in their hometowns for arbitrary demolition.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this perpetual resort to political harassment and witch-hunt in a desperate attempt to intimidate, silence, and cripple the opposition in Edo State.

“This brazen move by the state government represents a disturbing abuse of power and a misuse of legislation to target political opponents. This is not law enforcement; it is a political witch-hunt.

“The Anti-Cultism Law, as passed, clearly stipulates that property can only be subject to forfeiture or demolition after a valid conviction by a competent court of law.

“At present, there is no such conviction against Hon Onobun and Hon Aigbogun, only baseless, unsubstantiated allegations.

“The weaponisation of laws to stifle opposition voices and intimidate perceived political rivals is not only a threat to democracy in Edo but a dangerous precedent for other states in Nigeria.

“We also want to put on notice the policemen, bulldozer drivers, as well as owners of the bulldozers that they will be held liable if for any reason they participate in the supervision, destruction or demolishing of any building or property without a valid court order,” Aziegbemi added.

The party demanded an immediate halt to the alleged planned demolitions and urged the state government to respect the legal rights and fundamental freedoms of Onobun and Aigbogun, regardless of their political affiliation.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, denied the allegations, stating that the government had not marked the houses of Onobun and Aigbogun for demolition. He described the claims as false and the product of the PDP’s imagination and that of mischief-makers.

