Nigeria’s economy is not looking good, unemployment rate is high, and the future does not look promising for many young Nigerians. AYOMIPO AKANO, NAFEESAH MUHAMMAD-SOLIU, and MAYOWA OYEMADE sampled the opinions of some Nigerian youths on how the Federal Government could assist them to achieve their dreams and aspirations. Their views:

Mayomi Hajara

The Federal Government could help by providing young people with the necessary skills and opportunities to create sustainable living. This could be achieved through various ways such as vocational training, and access to entrepreneurship and apprenticeship programmes. The government could also help by providing quality education, talent development, skills training, boosting hiring opportunities, and investing in technology. The Federal Government could unlock the potential of young people and transform the country.

Oluwaseun Oyelumade

The government should provide jobs immediately after my graduation because wandering the town jobless after school would not help my dreams. A proverb says an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. It is saddening that vices such as stealing, kidnapping, internet fraudsters, etc., have increased in society due to the lack of jobs. And, initially, people involved in these vices did not dream of it, but they have to survive. So, the government should provide adequate and quality jobs for the youth because my dream of living a comfortable life cannot be achieved by meagre jobs.

Zion Bello

The government could help youths achieve their career dreams by setting up internship programmes and centres where experts give personalised career advice. They also could help by getting schools and industries to work together so that graduates could develop skills that matter. Encouraging and cheering young entrepreneurs with cash awards and mentorship would motivate them to do better and think outside the box. Hosting meet-and-greets with pros and funding innovative learning would be a game-changer. Low-interest loans and grants to support career adventures would help too. With the implementation of these ideas, the government could give a major boost to young people chasing their career dreams.

Victor Ajibade





As a graduate who specialises in geospatial and data analysis, the government could help me by providing and funding specialised training programmes, workshops, and online courses on data analysis, statistics, and geographic information systems (GIS). They should offer internships or apprenticeships for recent graduates. They should create avenues for sponsored conferences, seminars, networks, and workshops that would offer opportunities to connect with professionals in the field to enable me to learn about the latest trends and showcase my skills. Through these collective efforts, the government could play a pivotal role in positioning many youths for jobs of the future.

Joy Shakunle

The Federal Government could do this by reducing tuition fees to the minimum or creating a sponsorship programme. My dream of becoming a medical doctor could only be achieved if I am educated, and this could be hindered due to lack of funds from my low-earner parents. Furthermore, the FG should create enlightenment programmes for us where professionals would be present to shed more light on how my dream of becoming a medical doctor could be achieved. Lastly, they should ensure that public libraries function well and are fully stocked with books to aid my academics and make research easier.

Tobi Aroso

Some younger people have lost hope in Nigeria because the country condones corruption and frowns on honesty. However, it would not deter the younger generation from doing that which is good and positively rewarding. Part of the things the government could do to assist me in actualising my dreams and aspirations is to create an enabling environment for success and make basic amenities available like electricity − which its availability powers a lot of things. The government needs to allow the younger generation to voice out their honest opinions. Also, there is no freedom of association which is highly necessary to help me progress with my dreams and aspirations. There are a lot of things, but these are the most important.

Jones Mofiyinfoluwa

The government could make schools better at teaching science and technology. They could provide funds to assist people like me who are into photography and robotic projects, even if there are not many places for that around. The government could set up events or shows where one can showcase photos and various art of photography. This could help one become famous for their work and skills. These are some of the ways the government could help with my dreams and aspirations. Overall, the Federal Government could create a task force/trust funds to monitor growing photographers through any media platform and in turn help them grow as they see fit. That way less is spent and more is achieved.

Essinniibiwa Soliu

The Federal Government could help the youth to create new jobs and businesses. They could also help to improve the economy by supporting and funding creative and innovative ideas. To maximise the potential of the youth and reduce the rate of poverty in the country, should provide access to quality and sustainable education and training across all levels of the education sector.

