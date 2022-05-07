Can we adopt a child?

My wife and I have been married for 12 years without a child. We have carried out all forms of tests and procedures to no avail. We are now considering adopting a child. Kindly let me know if this is a good idea and how to go about it.

Adesina (by SMS)

Yes. Adoption is a well–known process for childless couples. It is a legal procedure which transfers the parental responsibility for the child to the adoptive parents. An adoption cannot be reversed once the adoption order has been granted, except in very rare circumstances. A child who is adopted no longer retains any legal ties with their birth mother and father, and become full members of the new family and usually change their surname to that of their adoptive parents. Since regulations about adoption vary from place to place, you will need to consult the authorities of the Ministry of Social Welfare in your area of abode for the way forward.

