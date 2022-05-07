My brother’s neck lump

My 65-year old brother has had a lump in his neck for the past five years. The doctor we saw suggested that the lump should be removed. However, my brother doesn’t want to remove the lump because he says, it doesn’t bother him. Kindly advise me.

Lukman (by SMS)

Even though the Lump may not bother your brother, it is usually advisable to remove any suspicious lump in the body. The important thing is to consult a specialist doctor for the procedure.

