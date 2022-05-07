National Assembly must regulate nomination forms’ fees —Abegunde

Kayode Abegunde contested for Delaware State Insurance Commissioner under Democratic Party primaries which preceded the last United States general elections. He told NURUDEEN ALIMI in this interview reasons the National Assembly in Nigeria must come up with a legislation that will regulate the fees to be charged by political parties for nomination forms for aspirants eyeing various political offices in the country among other political issues. Excerpts:

Being a politician in the US, how would you compare Nigeria’s style of politics to that of the US?

The difference is clear, its incomparable. In Nigerian politics, everything is monetised but in the US, to run for an election you don’t need a lot of money. Once you have demonstrated some level of community services, people will vote for you. Additionally, you don’t have to be rich before running for political office. In 2020, I ran for Delaware State Insurance Commissioner, a statewide political office, I don’t have to know party leaders, I don’t have to give anyone bribe, I don’t have to gather area boys and fight my opponents, I don’t have to be worried about the process, where you can say the style seems a little alike the major parties are Democratic Party and Republican Party just like we have APC and PDP, though both in the US and Nigeria do have other political parties but not as popular as the two previously mentioned. Politics in Nigeria is driven by mad money while Politics in US is driven by ideology and be ready to debate each other. I don’t think the candidates are allowed to debate each other in Nigeria. By and large politics in the US is way much better than Nigeria.

What’s your take on the exorbitant rate attached to the purchase of nomination forms for politicians who claimed to want to serve the people by some political parties in Nigeria?

Firstly, the nomination fees in majority of the political parties in Nigeria attract and encourage corruption. Secondly, this exorbitant fees to purchase nomination tickets simply saying to the citizens that they should be ready to face the consequence, that’s to say it›s like they have invested, and there should be returns on investment. To cut down on this type of investment, the nomination fees must be heavily regulated by the National Assembly and it should become a law to discourage a high fees for political nomination ticket. In Nigeria, there is nothing we cannot achieve if we put our heart to it but corruptions will not let people see. And poverty in the country will not let the voters even see the right candidates they will prefer those that can bribe them for that moment and mortgage the future of their children for whatever terms the politicians will use in the office. In Nigeria, ordinary people cannot run for an office, political offices are meant for the wealthy people, what a shame!

Are you in support of zoning the presidency in Nigeria to a particular geopolitical zone?





This is abnormal and discriminatory, I don›t believe in zoning. This is Nigeria, no need of zoning if things are done fairly and reasonably. We don›t have any zoning in the US, and that›s why decisions are collectively made. Geopolitical zoning usually comes with insincerity and disloyalty. Instead of Geopolitical zoning perhaps the political party may collaboratively put a system that›s fair and free for all their registered political members so that anyone can run for offices as long as he or she meet their minimum requirements to run for office.

Do you think women should be given prominent roles to play in politics?

Absolutely, not even given prominent roles, they should be allowed to participate, be elected, nominated, appointed into offices that a male counterpart can fill which include the office of the President. Our women should be respected, they have the same equal opportunity with the male counterparts nothing should be used to discriminate against our women. I was looking at how they were treated few months ago during a National Assembly session. It was disgraceful that some men were yelling at them because women stood for what is considered they are rights. There must be an equal rights and responsibilities in Nigerian political system for our women. Discrimination of any form against our women must be discouraged. . I stand with and by our women.

How would you rate the present administration in Nigeria in the last 7 years?

I must tell you, and frankly speaking in all areas, the administration failed woefully.

Safety & Security-F9, Economy-F9, Agriculture- F9, Education-F9, Foreign Affairs and Diplomacy – F9, Roads and Works- D8, Population Census- F9, Governance- F9, Commerce and Trade- F9, Corruption & Bribery- A1

Unfortunately, Professor Osinbajo cannot exonerate himself from the failure of this current administration. My suggestion to voters is to vote for a presidential aspirant that is not from APC and PDP. I would like to see new faces in our government in 2023.

Are you considering coming home to get involved in politics?

Frankly speaking, that is not in my plan at this time, but if my expertise is required, I will definitely make myself available here. Never say never.

