Calls for secession indication of FG’s failures ― Gani Adams

Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Sunday said God will not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria should go to war, saying calls for secession were genuine and legitimate, occasioned by failure of Federal Government to address pressing issues capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country.

Adams raised this concern on Sunday at his 51st birthday Thanksgiving programme held at the Saviour Ministries C & S Worldwide, Alausa, Lagos, expressing worries at the growing spate of insecurity across the country.

“It is a wake-up call for President Buhari to address all these issues in the interest of this country, else God will not forgive him if Nigeria disintegrates through war,” he urged.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while expressing displeasure at President Buhari’s lack of concern for the myriad of security challenges facing the country, pointedly declared that Nigeria had never had it so bad than now when killer bandits had taken over the entire country.

Adams further declared that Buhari’s silence on the security situation in the country was not golden as his body language was already fueling disunity in Nigeria, even as he lamented that with clear nepotism, corruption and insecurity, the future of this country hangs in the balance.

Iba Adams further lamented that bandits were gradually leading the country into a tailspin as schools were being shut, while churches and mosques not spared, even as the president seems to have become short of ideas to address the issues.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas,” he said.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire. A section of the country lording itself over other sections.

“Yet they said we shouldn’t talk, that our calls for O’odua Republic were done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in North, East, West and South?

“One of the greatest problems of this government is nepotism. One begins to wonder why Mr President is insensitive to the plights of others, especially, to the sorrow and agony of citizens losing loved ones to bloodshed. In sane climes, love transcends ethnic, racial or political boundaries. You must blink with pain to see people die or university students being killed amounts to cold-hearted indifference,” he added.

Adams, however, urged Buhari to rise to the occasion, and listen to the genuine calls for true federalism where the regions develop at their pace, saying it was a wake-up call for the president to address all these issues in the interest of this country.

