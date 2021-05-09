Troops arrest 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during attempt on mosque, houses in Kano

Troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army said it has arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

According to a statement signed by Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, on Sunday, the suspects were arrested during an attempt on a mosque and houses in the area.

According to him, the ongoing operations are predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace-loving people of Kano State to maintain a high level of vigilance and continue to report the suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.

