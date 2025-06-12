Call for proactive policy to unlock growth

Nigeria’s aviation industry has been struggling to reach its full potential, with passenger traffic stagnating at levels far below what would be expected for a country of its size and economic importance. The lack of growth in passenger volume can be attributed to unfriendly policies that make airfare unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

Hence, to unlock the potential of the aviation industry, there is a need for a deliberate policy to drive growth in air passenger traffic.

The statistics are stark. Lagos and Abuja account for 60 per cent of the traffic in over 26 federal airports, with the total passenger traffic not exceeding 18 million. In contrast, South Africa, with a population of around 50 million, has air traffic passengers of over 40 million. Johannesburg alone has a passenger traffic of more than 20 million, which is more than the whole of Nigeria’s national air passenger traffic.

These figures highlight the vast potential for growth in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The need for a proactive policy to drive growth in air passenger traffic is evident. India’s “Let the common people fly” policy is a potential model that Nigeria could learn from.

This policy has made air travel more accessible to the masses in India, stimulating economic growth and development.

A similar policy in Nigeria could have a significant impact on the aviation industry, making air travel more affordable and increasing passenger traffic.

The benefits of growing air passenger traffic are numerous. Increased accessibility to air travel would stimulate economic growth and development, creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals. It would also increase tourism, boost trade, and enhance Nigeria’s global connectivity.

Furthermore, a growing aviation industry would create jobs and stimulate economic activity in related sectors such as hospitality, logistics, and tourism.

However, the current state of Nigeria’s aviation industry is a far cry from what it should be. The industry has been plagued by challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, high operating costs, and inefficient regulatory frameworks.

These challenges have made it difficult for airlines to operate profitably, resulting in high airfares that are unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

To address these challenges, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) needs to establish a Statistics Department for Research and Development (R&D). This department would provide critical data and insights that would inform policy decisions and drive growth in the aviation industry.

The department would also help to identify areas of improvement and provide recommendations for policy interventions.

In addition to establishing a Statistics Department, the NCAA needs to work with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive policy framework that would drive growth in air passenger traffic.

This framework should include measures such as reducing regulatory hurdles, improving infrastructure, and increasing competition in the industry. It should also include initiatives to make air travel more affordable, such as reducing taxes and fees on air tickets.

The potential benefits of a proactive policy to drive growth in air passenger traffic are enormous, as it would not only stimulate economic growth and development but also increase Nigeria’s global connectivity and competitiveness.

It would also create new opportunities for businesses and individuals, improving the overall quality of life for Nigerians.

By and large, Nigeria’s aviation industry has vast potential for growth, but it requires a proactive policy to drive growth in air passenger traffic.

By adopting a targeted approach and learning from international best practices, Nigeria can unlock the benefits of increased air passenger traffic and stimulate economic growth and development.

The NCAA needs to take the lead in developing a comprehensive policy framework that would drive growth in the aviation industry, and the government needs to provide the necessary support to make this vision a reality.

With the right policies and initiatives, Nigeria’s aviation industry can reach its full potential and play a more significant role in driving economic growth and development.

