Impeachments in Nigeria’s political history: Constitutional authority and political realism

Nigeria: When laws are flouted, not enforced

NIGERIA’s political evolution has been punctuated by several high-profile impeachments—each a revealing episode in the nation’s democratic journey. From governors to deputy governors and legislative leaders, these events shed light on the tensions between political ambition and constitutional order. They also underscore the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding democracy when political processes go awry.

Impeached National Assembly leaders

Evan Enwerem (November 1999)

Evan Enwerem emerged in June 1999 as the first President of the Nigerian Senate in the Fourth Republic, at a time when the nation was taking its first cautious steps into democratic governance after years of military dictatorship. Enwerem, a senator from Imo State, rose to the position of the Senate President with the strong backing of President Olusegun Obasanjo—a connection that would later prove more detrimental than advantageous. Many senators viewed him as an extension of executive influence, fearing that his leadership would stifle the autonomy of the legislative arm. His election was seen by critics as an example of the presidency imposing its will on a supposedly independent institution.

The controversy that catalyzed his impeachment centered on the curious case of his name. Allegations surfaced that Enwerem had used both “Evan” and “Evans” at different times in official documents. While seemingly minor, this discrepancy raised questions about his integrity and personal transparency. Rather than dismiss it as clerical error, his opponents in the Senate seized on the issue portraying it as deliberate deception—an allegation serious enough to justify a probe into his suitability for high office. Yet, beyond the headlines, it was clear that the name controversy was merely a proxy for deeper political discontent.

His perceived loyalty to President Obasanjo alienated many of his peers who were committed to asserting the independence of the legislature. The Senate, still forging its identity in a new democratic era, was unwilling to be seen as beholden to the presidency. In addition to this, regional and ethnic dynamics—always potent in Nigerian politics—played a subtle but significant role in undermining his authority. Enwerem, though a capable administrator, lacked the political clout and cross-regional support needed to weather such storms.

By November 1999, just six months into his tenure, Enwerem was removed from office via a vote of no confidence passed by his fellow senators. The process was swift, decisive, and entirely within the constitutional framework governing the Senate. It was Nigeria’s first major impeachment of the Fourth Republic and signaled the power of internal legislative procedures to hold leadership accountable—or at least to enforce political realignment. In this case, the Senate acted as both a constitutional body and a political battleground, using its powers not only to enforce standards but also to signal its independence from the executive.

The aftermath of Enwerem’s impeachment was significant. His removal paved the way for Chuba Okadigbo, a more popular and assertive senator who had stronger support within the chamber and was viewed as a defender of legislative autonomy. Although Okadigbo himself would later be impeached, his rise symbolized a moment of defiance by the Senate and an assertion of its constitutional authority. Legally, Enwerem’s impeachment complied with Senate rules and the Nigerian Constitution. But beyond legality, the episode laid bare the complex interplay between law and politics in Nigeria’s democratic development. It revealed how impeachment, while designed to uphold standards of conduct and accountability, could also serve as an instrument of political resistance or recalibration. Enwerem’s fall was not merely about a name; it was a clash of institutional power, loyalty, credibility, and political will in a fragile democratic experiment.

His impeachment remains a critical reference point in Nigeria’s political history—one that illustrates both the promise and the perils of legislative independence in a nascent democracy.

Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo (August 2000)

Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo, fondly known as the “Oyi of Oyi,” was one of Nigeria’s most charismatic and intellectually formidable politicians. A political philosopher, gifted orator, and seasoned academic, Okadigbo brought a distinctive blend of intellect and assertiveness to the Nigerian Senate. When he ascended to the position of Senate President in November 1999, following the impeachment of Evan Enwerem, expectations were high. Many anticipated that he would champion legislative independence and bring credibility and bold leadership to a Senate struggling to define its role in Nigeria’s new democracy.

Okadigbo did not disappoint in the early months of his leadership. He was vocal, principled, and unrelenting in his demand for the National Assembly to operate as a co-equal arm of government, not as a rubber stamp for the executive. He questioned presidential policies, scrutinized spending, and embodied the kind of institutional courage that had been largely absent during the early days of the Fourth Republic. Yet, it was this very defiance and independence that made him a target.

Barely nine months into his tenure, in August 2000, Okadigbo was impeached on charges of gross misconduct and corruption. The official allegations were serious and damaging: unauthorized purchase of luxury vehicles for personal use, inflated contracts for the renovation of his official residence, and an allegedly high-handed, autocratic style of leadership. These accusations painted a portrait of a Senate President who had misused public resources and alienated colleagues. However, political observers and insiders saw through the surface of the scandal.

The real battle was one of power, principle, and political autonomy. Okadigbo had become increasingly confrontational towards President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration and was perceived as a threat by forces aligned with the executive. His impeachment was, in essence, a punishment for his independence and refusal to be co-opted.

The process of his removal was less about accountability and more about political maneuvering. In what was widely described as a “palace coup,” senators loyal to the presidency and dissatisfied with Okadigbo’s growing influence orchestrated his downfall. On August 8, 2000, during a tense and dramatic plenary session, the Senate voted to remove him from office. The session was swift, calculated, and coordinated, with little room for defense or delay. His ouster underscored the fragility of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the difficulty of sustaining internal legislative checks in the face of executive dominance.

Despite the political setback, Okadigbo remained active in national affairs. In 2003, he became the vice-presidential running mate to Major General Muhammadu Buhari under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform. Though the ticket lost to the ruling party, Okadigbo’s involvement confirmed his resilience and ongoing relevance in Nigerian politics. Sadly, he died later that same year, bringing an end to a career marked by both intellectual brilliance and unfulfilled reformist promise.

The impeachment of Chuba Okadigbo is a profound case study in the interplay between constitutional authority and political realism in Nigeria.

AARE AFE BABALOLA, OFR, CON, SAN, LL.D(Lond,)

READ ALSO: Impeachment: Genuine or mischievous?