Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Revd Joseph Akinfenwa has said that being consecrated a bishop in the Anglican Communion should not be seen as an achievement, rather should be seen as a challenge and a call to serve.

Akinfenwa made the advice at the consecration ceremony of four new bishops and the presentation of two archbishops in the communion on last Sunday, at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event witnessed the consecration of Venerable Collins Babalola as Bishiop of Ajayi Crowther Diocese, Venerable Festus Nwafili as Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Venerable Ifedola Okupevi as Bishop Lagos Diocese, and Venerable Ebenezer Saiki as Bishop Akoko-Edo Diocese.

Speaking further at the event, Akinfenwa said: “By now I am sure people would have been congratulating you. You must have received all kinds of visitors. Even as we talk now, some people are preparing for the celebration. I am not saying it is wrong to celebrate, but look beyond the celebration, look beyond the merriment. There is work to be done. There are souls to be saved.”

“Even if they call us Lord Bishop, be careful. We should not be acting as Lords and lording over the people we are supposed to serve. We can’t be bishops, archbishops and be commanding people to bring us tributes.

“The primary purpose of any church is to preach the gospel and win souls. Any church that seeks to please the Lord must prioritise soul winning,” he added.

Akinfenwa also expressed dismay at the calibre of people in government, while noting that many of those who have criminal records are the people in both the legislative and executive arms of government.

He said the quality of leadership in the country shows the church has a lot of work to do to evangelise the country.

“Despite the noise of worship in Nigeria, who is not embarrassed by the level of corruption in the land. A society gets the leader it deserves. Even the one that was described as an epitome of integrity, corruption gave him a technical knockout. The level of corruption under him was unimaginable. But he managed to keep us safe till his tenure elapsed.

“We have now been assured of renewed hope. But it is human beings that will run the government. When we saw the legislators, we put our hands on our heads and screamed and said ha! But then we said, it is the executive that will carry out the functions of government,” he added.

