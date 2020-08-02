Business owners task Kwara govt to tackle security challenges

Owners of business enterprise and industry in Kwara State, under the aegis of the Coalition of Business and Professional Association (KWACOBPA), have called on the state government to look into pervading security challenges in the business environment in the state.

The call was contained in a presentation during virtual launch and the unveiling of Kwara State business agenda, with the participation of business owners in the country and abroad, including the state commissioner for Enterprise, Alhaji Wahab Femi Agbaje.

In a presentation of 2018 research findings on five priority issues critical for growth and development of the business environment in the state, the Coalition led by Dr Mohammed Raji, identified highway and bank robbery as top security challenge against business climate.

The findings, presented on behalf of the coalition by Oladeji Ebunlomo, suggested installation of 70 solar power circuits at every business area, purchase of additional armoured personnel tanks and 120 security patrol vans which should be equipped with the vehicular radio communication system.

The coalition also called for the revival of the state joint security patrol outfit, codenamed Operation Harmony, to combat security challenges, as well as provision of job opportunities.

The research findings, which also identified deplorable road network in the state, called on the state government to see to reconstruction or completion of Ajase-Ipo-Offa, Share-Lafiagi, Kaiama-Kishi, Omu Aran-Oro Ago and Alapa-Igbeti roads to encourage business environment.

It also called for the establishment of business clusters in the state to encourage both local and foreign investors, “as no recognized industrial business clusters in the state,” while the coalition also recommended setting up of a standard industrial park, “that will accommodate about 100 industries and laid out with access roads, railway line, high power electricity/ gas supply, and water supply. The management should be put under public/private arrangement to guarantee continuity.”

The coalition, which said that there is a serious waste management problem in the state, added that there is ineffective waste collection/evacuation in most parts of the state.

It, therefore, recommended that government should set up dump sites in major cities in the state, saying that private entities should be made to manage it in order to make it lucrative, “in form of commercialisation.”

On tourism development, the coalition identified tourist centres such as Owu Waterfall, Arandun Warm spring, Imoleboja Rock Centre, and Asa Dam Inland bridge among others, saying that lack of infrastructural facility like potable water, road and electricity had negatively affected tourism growth in the state.

It, thus, advised the state government to collaborate with other stakeholders like ministries of Information, Works and Housing as well as national tourism commission, saying that private organisation should be made to manage the tourist centres for effectiveness.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE