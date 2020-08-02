COVID-19: Ondo to reopen schools for graduating students on Aug 4
The Ondo State government has announced the reopening of public and private secondary schools in the state.
This was contained in a circular issued at the weekend through the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, which directed all secondary school to resume for exit students from 4th August 2020.
The circular disclosed that the approval became necessary because of the students writing SSCE examination
However, some conditions and measures were attached to the reopening of the schools in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-l9 pandemic among the students.
According to the circular, some of the conditions to be satisfied by schools include “schools are to open From 8 am to 2 pm, Mondays to Fridays.
“Disinfection and fumigation of all facilities must be carried out at least a week before resumption.
” Handwashing spots should be provided, to guarantee regular washing of hands by learners and teachers
The circular reads further “sequel to the release of a comprehensive schedule for the conduct of the various National Examinations by the Federal Government after the series of meetings with the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State wishes to notify you about the approval to re-open all the public and private secondary schools in the State on 4th August 2020, for the students in SSS 3 class only for the purpose of writing the Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC and NECO).”
According to the statement, WAEC SSCE will commence on the 17th August till 18th September. 2020 while NECO SSCE will start on the 5th October till 18th November 2020.
To this end, the state government called on all the schools in the state to adhere strictly with the precautionary measures against COVID-19, while schools this period of temporary re-opening.
The Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi who stated this in Akure said that any schools that failed to comply with the measures will be closed down, saying the resumption is meant to enable graduating students write their examinations.
According to him, all Heads of schools must ensure that they strictly follow the public health measures against COVID-19 as already stated by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the circular to all schools.
“As such, no school official, staff, student or any other person without a facemask should be allowed into the school compound, while masks must be worn properly and throughout all school activities.
” The temperature of all school-related personnel and students must be taken before being allowed into classes and anyone with high temperature or signs of sickness must be directed to seek prompt health care.
He said all parents, teachers, students and school-related personnel must also remember that they are required to wear masks at all times whenever they are in the public and outside the school premises.
He said schools must avoid activities that can lead to crowding such as the assemblies and observe adequate social distancing in classrooms and other school facilities; hand washing facilities must be provided and all staff and students must observe hand and respiratory hygiene.
Fatusi, who wished all students success in their preparation and the examinations, maintained that enforcement teams shall be deployed to monitor compliance in schools.
