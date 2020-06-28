Buni’s appointment constitutional ― Giadom

Immediate past Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom has dismissed views by some critics that the appointment of the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee was in breach of the party’s constitution.

Giadom said the appointment of Buni was to meet the peculiar situation that has come upon the party.

Tribune Online recalls that Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) into the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee alongside 12 others including John Akpan Uduedehe who is to serve as secretary to the committee. The NEC meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari among others.

It can also be recalled that criticisms trailed the appointment of Buni by party members who said the appointment was in conflict with the constitutional provision that says no member can hold an office in the NWC while holding another elective office.

But reacting to the nomination of Buni, Giadom said there was no constitutional violation.

He said the appointment was done so that the caretaker committee can midwife the convocation of a convention for the party where all decisions would be ratified or otherwise.

Giadom said the appointment of the chairman could not have been a breach especially as he was not appointed substantive chairman of the party, adding that the appointment of the substantive chairman will be done through an election at the party’s elective convention.

He noted that it would not be the first time a sitting governor of the party would be nominated to chair a committee in the party.

While recalling that the APC True Federalism Committee was chaired by the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the National Convention Committee was chaired by the governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, Giadom explained that criticising Buni’s appointment on the basis of the constitution lacks merit.

Giadom said: “It is lack of proper understanding of the constitution that would make anybody to think that there was a violation.

“If the constitution is properly internalised and interpreted, nobody would be talking of violation.”

Giadom urged party members to rally round the party leadership so that it can be able to deliver on its mandate to the party.