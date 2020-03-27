Pirates attack, shoots vessel in Nigerian waters

Pirates on Friday fired shots at a vessel, MV LANA 30 nautical miles South East Egina Terminal, exactly 99 nautical miles South of Bonny Island.

According to Dryad Global analysis, “Report indicates that the MV LANA has been attacked by a single skiff with 6 persons on board.

“Further reporting indicates that shots have been fired. The vessel increased speed and conducted anti-piracy maneuvers. It is understood that the perpetrators were unable to board the vessel and were seen to withdraw heading east. The vessel and crew remain safe.

“This is the first incident to occur within this area in 2020. This incident sits in close proximity to a concentration of serious Maritime security incidents that occurred throughout 2019 in the Nigeria-Sao Tome JDZ.

“It is assessed that incidents in this area have been perpetuated by the relative absence of formalised security presence throughout the area. Perpetrators operating within this area have relative freedom of movement to conduct operations against vulnerable vessels. International Maritime response has improved recently with the Portuguese Navy establishing a semi-permanent presence out of Santo Antonio, however, security coverage of the area remains limited.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE