Building Collapse: Lagos govt seals 35 sites for various contraventions

The Lagos State Government through its agencies in charge of building control and regulations, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) have sealed 35 building construction sites for various contraventions ranging from illegal demolition, to construction without permit and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from the appropriate government’s agencies in the state.

The massive enforcement of physical planning regulations hinged on the need to prevent building collapse and illegal developments in Lagos State.

According to the Public Relations Officer for LASBCA, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the enforcement was to prevent haphazard construction from preliminary stages and to stop distressed buildings from causing havoc.

Abdulraheem disclosed that the enforcement team was led by the General Manager, LASBCA, Mr Gbolahan Oki, adding that the team visited several construction sites and buildings in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II and several other Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesperson said that LASBCA sealed a distressed building at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta and dispersed children using the building as a school.

Oki assured that the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise while appealing to Lagos’ residents to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government.

He assured that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to ensuring buildings in Lagos state are designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety in order to avoid loss of lives and property through the existing building regulatory system.

Shedding light on LASPPPA’s role, Oki said the agency was to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and also monitor layouts and development schemes.

“LABSCA on the other hand is for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings and inspection/certification of various stages of building construction work,” he said.

