Builders tasked on promotion of sustainable building services

The Mandatory Professional Development Workshop of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) must have come and gone, but lessons learnt during the two-day forum, which centered on promotion of sustainable building services, have come to stay.

Guest lecturers at the event have tasked builders on the need to up their games to promote sustainable building services in the country.

Speaking , President of the of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kunle Awobodu, pointed out that quality in building production, enhanced building performance and habitability are not chance events.

Awobodu explained the terms building services, otherwise known as electro mechanical services, to mean and include all that contribute to the comfort of users and utility of the buildings

These, he said included lighting and other electrical works, plumbing works, transportation systems in buildings such as lifts and escalators.

In typical and simple buildings, he pointed out that the commonest were the lighting and plumbing systems, adding that the latter included the pipework, fittings, inspection chambers, septic tank and soak away pits among others.

Awobodu affirmed that it has been discovered that these systems used to give major headache to end users of buildings where designs and installation were not properly done.

“It is the search for solutions to these nagging problems and the strategic position of the builder in the process that warranted the workshop,” Awobodu further explained.

The workshop, themed: “Sustainable Building Services Practices: Enhancing Performance and User Satisfaction, was attended by professional builders across the country.

One of the resource persons and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, an engineer, took time to explain the history of the development of escalators and elevators, standards, design considerations, construction and installation requirements including operation and maintenance.

The Chairman of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, who is also the current Vice-Chairman Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Kabir Bala, commended the NIOB for organising the workshop in a search for solutions to the problem of services in buildings.

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed, campaigned for increased cooperation and teamwork among various professions in the construction industry. He also pledged his support and cooperation for the growth of sister professions and eradication of quackery in the industry.

Another resource person, Professor Ikemefuna Mbamali explained the building services ecosystem from the design, equipment and component, selection, optimisation and spatial coordination and user behaviour.

Professor of construction management, Nelson Mandela University, South Africa, John Smallwood emphasised the importance of health and safety, explaining some of the hazards at the construction stage.

Another professor construction management in South Africa, Professor Abimbola Windapo further explained the practices of building services in South Africa and the relevance of regulations including trained and certified workers for installation

