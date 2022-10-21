FlashChange unveils platform to convert digital assets to cash

FlashChange, a financial services company, has unveiled its new mobile application to allow users easily trade cryptocurrencies in real-time and convert them into cash.

At the launch on Thursday, FlashChange’s Chief Executive Officer, Bidemi Oke, stated that the application was created to help people get the best value for their digital assets whenever they want to trade them.

He also reiterated the expanding possibilities in digital asset acquisition around the world.

“While the emergence of digital assets is on the rise, especially with the boom of digital currencies over the past few years, the value of these assets is often still tied to fiat currencies. With FlashChange, users can now easily convert a range of digital assets into cash whenever they need to,” Oke said.

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria barred banks from enabling cryptocurrency transactions on February 5, 2021, a report on crypto adoption in 154 countries placed Nigeria in 6th place.

Reacting to this, Oke said; “We understand the strict regulation of cryptocurrency, not just in Nigeria, but all around the world. This is why we are committed to ensuring that all our dealings related to cryptocurrency remain within legal boundaries and comply with industry regulations.

He also encouraged users to start exploring the functions offered by the mobile app.

