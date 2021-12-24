Buhari’s Borno visit: ISWAP rockets worrying, but failed to achieve objective ― FG

The federal government Friday expressed concern over the ability of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) operating in Borno State to fire rockets targeting areas in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Hours before the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the city on Thursday, multiple explosions rocked the capital with rockets landing on many houses around Ngomari, Bulumkutu and Ayafe near the airport.

This reportedly forced a massive deployment of troops to battle with ISWAP elements and to foil the attack by the terrorists.

Responding to queries on the attack while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the security meeting presided over by President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba, said the ability of the terrorists to land rockets is concerning.

He said the terrorists were however unable to achieve their objectives with the rocket launch on Thursday.

“They are launching it in major towns, they are launching it in Maiduguri. It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it.

“What they have done yesterday, yes, they have done it, but to a large extent, they have not achieved what they have intended to achieve because of the situation the security agencies particularly the military put in place,” the police boss said.

On whether the security agencies have been able to determine the origins of the rockets, the IGP answered in the affirmative, saying that it had been done before and after the firing incident occurred.

“Yes, it had been done before and even after. Some of those who must have planned and thrown those rockets have been taken out,” he declared.

More to come…

