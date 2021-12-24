38-year-old man seeks N12 million financial help for kidney transplant

A middle-aged man, Mr Abiodun Adewunmi, has pleaded with spirited Nigerians to help raise about N12 million for him to undergo a kidney transplant.

Adewunmi, according to a statement released by the family was diagnosed with chronic renal disease in 2010 and has been receiving treatment at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The family added that to save his life, the kidney transplant should be done for a permanent solution in his health.

The statement read, “We solicit your financial assistance towards the kidney transplant for Abiodun Ganiyu Adewumi. He was diagnosed with chronic renal disease in 2010 and has been receiving treatment at the University College Hospital, Ibadan since then.

“He is currently having dialysis three times a week. This has cost the family a lot of money necessitating this appeal. He currently needs to undergo a kidney transplant for a more permanent solution, this will require over twelve million naira. There is a willing kidney donor, but the family can not afford the procedure.

“In view of the financial implication which this surgery entails, the family hereby passionately ask for your financial assistance to save his life. Contact his wife: 08155507972; 08036115965.”

The University college hospital in a letter signed by Mrs T.C Alebiosu on behalf of the chairman, the medical advisory committee gave the breakdown of the cost totalling N12.3 million.

