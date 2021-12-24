Jigawa digitalises land administration to enforce land use law

The Jigawa State government will apply digital technology to ensure effective adherence to land administration and land use law in the state.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of land, Alhaji Sagir Musa Ahmed while speaking to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital adding “this is aimed at enforcing land use law and preventing farmers and herdsmen crises over land.”

The commissioner explained the new innovation will also control land encroachment, illegal allocation and change of purpose in land development.

Honourable Sagir Musa Ahmed noted that development control and illegal manual allocation are the major challenges in the state, saying “the present administration under Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar has resolved to establish a new agency, Jigawa State Geographical Information System (JGIS), which will digitalise land use and development in the state.”

According to him, thousands of hectares of land was allocated to health, agric and education sectors for various development projects across the state.

The commissioner maintained that about 192,000 hectares were allocated to the agricultural sector for agricultural extensions while 2,500 hectares were allocated for solar energy production.

He added that over 220,000 hectares of land are for grazing reserve, 411,000 hectares for dry seasons farming and over 14,000 hectares is meant for rainy season farming across the state.

Alhaji Sagir then commended Governor Badaru for improving the lives of Jigawa citizens through agriculture, health, water supply, education and empowerment of women and youths.

