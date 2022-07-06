Buhari visits Kuje prison after terrorist attack

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has visited the Kuje Correctional Centre, the scene of a brazen attack by terrorists on Tuesday night leading to the release of dangerous criminals including Boko Haram inmates.

The president, on Wednesday, diverted his helicopter to Kuje town along the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where he was scheduled to take off to Senegal for a summit.

He did an on-the-spot assessment and was briefed on the raid by the Correctional facility’s officials.

More details later…

