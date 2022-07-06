Anambra govt promises to restore lasting peace in Ngige’s community

The Anambra State government has promised to restore lasting peace in Alor community, Idemili North Council Area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that Alor, the home town of the serving Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for some years now have been involved in a leadership crisis among factions in the town.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, who stated this when the two factions of Alor Peoples convention came for a reconciliatory meeting in his office at Government House, Awka, on Tuesday, assured the Stakeholders that the governor has the final decision in their differences, promised to look into their submissions in line with the rule of law and constitution of the town Unions.

He reminded them that Community chooses their leader and not the state government.

He said the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo is passionate for peace and stability to return to all warring communities in Anambra State.

The Commissioner made it clear to them that the Governor will adopt the best option to end the leadership tussle in their community and urged them to accept whichever way he wants to reconcile the aggrieved factions in good faith.

He stressed that the Governor believes in rule of law irrespective of party affiliation, told them that government will not interfere with any candidate who is the people’s choice, and promised to use open ballots or option A4 to organise elections for them when the need arises.

Responding, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa and Ichie Ifeanyi Obieze among others recounted how the initial election was cancelled and explained that Chief Uzoma Igbonwa was their authentic President-General and appealed to Government to recognize him.

While the President General, Comrade Chris Okudo, Honourable Ike Moedu and Sir Osita Obiagwu stated that Chief Uzoma Igbonwa had been in power since 2004 explaining that the Election which brought in Uzoma was not recognized by the government as he has not been offered a certificate of recognition among others.

They explain that Alor People Convention was their authentic Town Union with Igwe Chinedu Okonkwo as the traditional ruler.

Chief Okidoo Ezedo, on his part, thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the Commissioner for championing the cause of returning peace in Alor town and want the peacemakers to understand that good begets good. In contrast, evil begets evil hence the need for them to restore lasting peace, progress and stability in Alor town.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Anambra govt promises Anambra govt promises

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Anambra govt promises Anambra govt promises

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP