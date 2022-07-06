Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix movie ‘Citation’ wins ‘Best International Film’ award

By Femi Akinyemi
Kunle Afolayan
Kunle Afolayan’s 2020 Netflix Original ‘Citation’ has picked its first international award.
The movie won the ‘Best International Film’ category of the just concluded National Film Festival in the United Kingdom.
An elated Afolayan made the announcement via an Instagram post, while also saying that it was to both the cast and crew.
“Two days ago in London, Citation won Best International Film. The Director – Kunle Afolayan and the entire production team didn’t see the award coming and are grateful for the support and recognition of the public and the organizers. In Kunle Afolayan’s words ‘I am glad we got recognized without even lobbying’.
“The National Film Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies, and crew who make up the motion picture industry.
“The National Film Awards holds 4 events annually in the United Kingdom, USA, South America, Africa, and Australia. All nominations and voting for the NFA are submitted and voted for by movie fans. The NFA is produced by the National Film Academy which also produces the new National Film Festival.”
The award was received by the film’s lead actors Jimmy Jean Louis and Temi Otedola.


‘Citation’ premiered on Netflix to positive reviews on October 31, 2022.
The drama follows a young University student embroiled in a sexual assault scandal involving her lecturer.

