Buhari rejoices with Onu, Olonisakin on birthdays

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former governor of Abia State as he turns 70.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Wednesday, said the president celebrated the accomplished politician and administrator as a gentleman who has overtime proved to be a dedicated patriot in words and deeds, devoting energy for the unity, progress and development of the nation.”

The statement further quoted him as saying: “Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as a true leader, you have continued to use your wisdom and knowledge to champion the cause of your people. At all times, you display a great understanding and provide deep insights regarding the complexities of our fatherland.

“I rejoice with you, your family and friends on this landmark celebration. As you continue to espouse a prosperous and technologically driven Nigeria, my prayer is that God Almighty will bless you with longer years in good health in the service of the country.”

President Buhari also sent warm greetings to Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Rtd), on his 60th birthday, congratulating the former Chief of Defence Staff and his family on the milestone, and many years of service to the nation.

The President affirmed that the former Chief of Defence Staff, all through his military career, demonstrated loyalty, patriotism and a high sense of discipline in serving the country, with many decorations for his selflessness, sacrifice and willingness to put aside other interests for the collective gain.

Buhari noted the historic and strategic positions the Ambassador held over the years in safeguarding the unity of the nation, which include Commander of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), a senior think-tank of the Nigerian Army, and Commander of the Army Corps of Signals.

Adesina said in a separate statement that as the former Chief of Defence Staff turned 60, the President prayed for his good health, strength and longer life to keep serving the nation he loves so much.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Buhari rejoices with Onu, Olonisakin on birthdays

Buhari rejoices with Onu, Olonisakin on birthdays