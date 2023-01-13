Buhari promises to consider Adeleke’s request for assistance

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received the new Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, promising to consider his requests for assistance for the state.

The Governor, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, said he came for a “thank you visit” to appreciate the president for providing a level playing field in the election that was held in July last year.

Adeleke told Buhari: “I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake.

“I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Law you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing.

“The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you. You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.”

The governor said free and fair elections would be one of the greatest legacies President Buhari would bequeath to the country, as the development was already being applauded at home and abroad.

He gave his priorities in the state as the development of agriculture, education, and investment drive.

Among the requests Adeleke made were; support for infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other Federal facilities in Osun State.

After the meeting in the president’s office, he affirmed to correspondents that he was at the seat of power to say hello and thank him for signing the Electoral Act, which enabled him to be elected as governor.

While noting that Buhari was looking healthy and nice, he said the president’s action paved the way for free and fair elections in the state.





He noted how Nigerians and the International community had applauded the conduct of the exercise.

Recall that in the election, Adeleke unseated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Adeleke said the visit to the villa also provided him with the opportunity to discuss other issues of federal assistance with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Asked what he came to do in the villa, he said: “Well, am happy to tell you that I just saw the president looking so well, looking so good and am happy about that.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Since my election, I’ve felt like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing the Electoral Act because I must have benefited from it.

“That paved way for free and fair elections. And all the International community are applauding Nigeria, saying that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So, that’s why am here today, to see him and thank him and wish him well for the remaining time in office.”

He added that beyond that, he had already submitted some other things and would meet the Chief of Staff to discuss the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.