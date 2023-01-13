2023: Bauchi Gov reiterates commitment to more development in second-term

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has given assurance that his administration when reelected for a second term, will consolidate on the provision of physical infrastructure, social amenities and human capital development.

Bala Mohammed who is the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the commitment at an event to mark the commencement of his 2023 Gubernatorial Campaigns held at Gamawa, headquarters of Gamawa Local Government Area of the State on Thursday.

The Governor while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP members, said that his administration has succeeded in fulfilling most of its 2019 campaign promises and therefore outlined new policies and programmes to consolidate on the achievements.

According to the Governor, in the first term of his government, towns and villages have been opened up with new roads, constructed hundreds of primary and secondary healthcare facilities and blocks of classrooms and empowered thousands of people from all the twenty local government areas of the State.

The Governor assured that the PDP will win all the elective positions in the state including the presidential elections stressing that in Bauchi state, the PDP is the party to beat.

In his remarks, the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam expressed hope that all the party’s candidates will emerge victorious during the general elections.

Hamza Koshe Akuyam stressed that the PDP is a united entity in the state and is well prepared to face any opposition no matter how stiff it may be.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Governor’s 2023 Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Faruq Mustapha said that the Party has intensified House to house, ward-to-ward campaigns to mobilize support for the reelection bid of the Governor.

All other PDP Chieftains who spoke at the rally commended the Governor for turning around the development of the state particularly the opening of the rural areas thereby making the state gradually becoming urban and easily accessible from every angle.

The Governor had earlier visited palaces of District Heads of Udubo and Gamawa to seek for their blessings as fathers of the land.