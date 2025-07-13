Buhari: China lauds contributions to Nigeria-China ties

he Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Nigeria over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tribute posted on its official X handle, @china_emb_ng, the Embassy described Buhari as a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress has left an enduring legacy.

“We mourn a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy,” the Embassy stated. “His pivotal contributions to advancing China-Nigeria relations will forever remain etched in our shared history.”

The statement underscored the strength of the bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria, emphasizing the significant role President Buhari played in fostering deeper ties between both nations. The Chinese government and people, it noted, are mourning the loss of a great leader whose legacy will continue to influence the trajectory of China-Nigeria relations.

“Our thoughts are with his family and the Nigerian people,” the Embassy added, expressing solidarity with Nigerians during this time of national mourning.

The message stands as a testament to the respect and admiration the Chinese government holds for the late former President and his contributions to diplomacy and international cooperation.

