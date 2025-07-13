Govs Zulum, Aiyedatiwa, Buni mourn Buhari’s passing

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe have joined other Nigerian leaders in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday following an illness.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Dauda Iliya, Governor Zulum described the former president’s passing as a colossal loss to Nigeria, especially to the people of Borno, where Buhari once served as the first military governor in 1976.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari,” Zulum said. “On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Katsina, the Daura Emirate, and all Nigerians.”

The Borno governor hailed Buhari as a leader defined by integrity, discipline, and deep national commitment. He recalled the former president’s last visit to Borno in November 2024, when he commiserated with flood victims—highlighting Buhari’s concern for the welfare of Nigerians.

“From his days as a military officer to his presidency, Buhari remained a leader of conviction and purpose. We pray that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” Zulum added.

Also reacting to the news, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe described Buhari’s death as a “huge and monumental loss to the country,” praising his lifelong dedication to national unity and service.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Governor Buni said, “As a military officer, he fought for Nigeria’s unity. As Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, he committed himself to national development and the strengthening of democracy.”

Buni extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the government of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate, and the entire nation. He prayed for Allah to forgive Buhari’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the late Buhari as a fulfilled leader who lived a life of integrity, prudence, and compassion.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his grief over the passing, saying, “It’s one death that grieves, but our faith in God remains unshakable.”

He praised Buhari’s personality, noting his simplicity, humour, and sense of responsibility, especially during their last meeting in Sokoto alongside other progressive governors.

“President Buhari was a man who valued integrity and couldn’t hide his feelings. He made others smile even in difficult moments. We take solace in his fulfilled life and pray Allah grants him the best of paradise,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The Ondo governor also extended his condolences to Buhari’s family, President Tinubu, the APC, and the people of Katsina and Nigeria at large.

TRIBUNEONLINE