Ebonyi: How gunmen killed my husband — Nursing mother

A mother of five and wife of late Nnachi Uzor from Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyinyechi Uzor has cried out to government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute those who masterminded the killing of her husband before her presence and their children.

According to the nursing mother, her four kids who returned from school were undressed when the gunmen invaded their house and shot their father.

The young widow disclosed this on Sunday while calling for justice for her late husband.

The nursing mother said; “My husband and I were in our house undressing our children that returned from school when a group of armed men (gunmen) stormed our house.

“Argument ensued between them and my husband and one of them ordered Deri to shoot my husband and he was shot dead immediately.

“My son told him you have killed my father and picked a stone to hit Deri. Deri threatened to kill him also if the stone touches him.

“At that point, the group left our house and we started crying”.

She described her husband as a very good and peaceful person who never had an issue with anyone and wondered why he could be killed.

“I am very sad, I don’t know how I can survive my husband’s killing. My husband was not a trouble person, he was a very calm, respectful, and law-abiding person.

“So, why should they kill him? Security agencies and the government should ensure justice for my husband.

“As you can see, I am nursing a two month old baby and my other three children are also in their tender ages. How are we going to survive their father’s death?” She said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu confirmed the incident.

He said a team of policemen has been deployed to the community.

“We have deployed our men there and we have also made arrest of two persons. We are investigating the matter and I as of now, that area is relatively calm,” he said.