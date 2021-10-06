Buhari, Jonathan hold talks in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received his immediate predecessor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former president came into the premises at about 4 pm.

It was not clear why he visited President Buhari as he did not speak to the media afterward.

However, Jonathan had been active as ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, a position that has brought him in more regular touch with President Buhari in recent times.

